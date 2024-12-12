Oasis Shopping and Tropix Shipping Transition to Electric Vehicles with EV Motors Ltd.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a bold and forward-thinking move, Oasis Shopping and Tropix Shipping, two leading Bahamian companies, have partnered with EV Motors Ltd., a locally-owned electric vehicle (EV) dealership, upgrade its fleet to electric vehicles. This decision not only aligns with their commitment to sustainability but also addresses the increasing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly operations in The Bahamas.

The transition to EVs was a strategic decision driven by key benefits:

1. Operational Efficiency: By replacing traditional fuel-powered vehicles with EVs, Oasis Shopping and Tropix Shipping anticipate a significant reduction in fuel and maintenance costs, improving profitability and cost management.

2. Meeting Customer Demand: With rapid growth in e-commerce and logistics, both companies needed a fleet that could handle increasing delivery demands while ensuring reliability and performance.

3. Environmental Commitment: This initiative supports national and global goals to reduce carbon emissions. Electrifying their fleets demonstrates their dedication to building a greener, more sustainable future for The Bahamas.

Brandon Burrows, a principal at Oasis Shopping and Tropix Shipping, highlighted the decision: “Purchasing a fleet of electric vehicles from EV Motors Ltd was hands down the best experience. Not only are their prices unbeatable, but they also have a state-of-the-art EV maintenance facility, EV diagnostic tools, certified EV technicians, and a top-class salesforce. The process was completely hassle-free. I highly recommend all businesses to speak to EV Motors Ltd to upgrade their fleet of electric vehicles.

EV Motors Ltd, based in The Bahamas, has quickly established itself as a leader in the growing electric vehicle market. They offer:

Unmatched Expertise: A state-of-the-art service center equipped with OEM diagnostic tools and a team of certified EV technicians ensures seamless vehicle maintenance and support.

Comprehensive Solutions: From sales to post-sale support, EV Motors ensures that clients like Oasis Shopping and Tropix Shipping are well-equipped for the transition to EVs.

Sustainability Advocacy: EV Motors is dedicated to driving the adoption of electric vehicles in The Bahamas, offering affordable pricing and cutting-edge technology to clients. EV Motors is backed by Excellence.

Byron McCartney, Director of Sales at EV Motors Ltd, stated: “We are proud to partner with Oasis Shopping and Tropix Shipping as their fleet partner. This bold move to transition to an all-electric fleet underscores their commitment to sustainability and fulfilling customer demands. Their leadership in this area is a shining example of how businesses can positively impact the environment while enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.”

A Greener Bahamas

The partnership between Oasis Shopping, Tropix Shipping, and EV Motors Ltd. sets a new standard for businesses in The Bahamas. It demonstrates the power of innovation and collaboration in achieving environmental and economic goals, creating a win-win for businesses and the environment alike.