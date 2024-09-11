Watch ILTV Live
Oaktree Medical Centre launches free mammogram initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – OakTree Medical Center is gearing up for its first free mammogram initiative; the medical center has partnered with two major cancer awareness organizations in country, SisterSister and The Cancer Society of the Bahamas, to distribute one million dollars worth of vouchers to patients to receive mammogram screenings in an effort to spread awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer.

The distribution of vouchers will commence on October 1st until December 2024, officials revealed.

Clinical Director Dr. Carmen Cartwright emphasized that lots of Bahamian women are diagnosed late, which she said causes a significant decrease in survival chances. She asserted that early detection is key.

OakTree officials note that mammograms are usually priced at $500, and they are hoping to issue anywhere from 25-40 free screenings per month between their East Street South and Prince Charles medical facilities.

