Nygard’s sons accuse him of orchestrating their rapes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two biological sons of Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard have alleged that the Lyford Cay billionaire orchestrated his long-time girlfriend to have sex with them as minors in separate incidents in Canada and The Bahamas.

The sons, referred to as Joe Doe Number 1 and Joe Doe Number 2, have been named as complainants in a new lawsuit against the Lyford Cay billionaire.

In court documents filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, the sons accuse their father of seeking to intimidate them into silence about the statutory rape, allegedly perpetrated by the woman, referred to as Jane Roe, on Nygard’s instructions.

According to CBC News, Nygard’s lawyer Jay Prober has denied allegations as ‘more lies’.

The complaint alleges that Nygard told the woman, reportedly a sex worker, in the summer of 2018 to ‘make a man’ out of his son, Jane Doe No. 1, who was 14-year-old at the time.

It is alleged that Nygard Companies had knowledge of the sex trafficking and knowingly conspired, aided and abetted, and facilitated and/or participated by using company funds and resources to transport the boy from California to Nygard’s residence in Winnipeg, Canada, with the pre-planned intention of Jane Roe raping him.

The boy was a virgin at the time, according to court documents.

The complaint details the alleged incident.

It alleges the woman took a shower so the boy could see her naked before performing oral sex and engaging in sexual intercourse, following which, she told him he “wasn’t bad for a baby”.

As she brought him breakfast the following morning, the woman allegedly kissed him on the lips and said, “mommy’s got you”, court documents allege.

The complaint claims the woman reported back to Nygard that she had done as instructed and made a man of his son.

It is alleged that in 2004, Nygard choreographed a similar scenario, instructing Jane Roe to rape John Doe No. 2, who was 15-years-old at the time.

It is alleged that the boy stayed with his father and the woman at Nygard Cay, where Nygard instructed her to have sex with him despite him being 15-years-old.

Counsel for the complainants said the statute of limitations should be tolled for Nygard’s older son because Nygard allegedly used threats, force and manipulation to prevent him from speaking the truth and pursuing the claims.

According to the complaint, before filing, Nygard, through his counsel made a “transparent threat that if John Doe No. 2 were to speak his truth about his rape (ordered by his own father), then the father-son relationship would be fractured.”

The document claims the sons suffered psychological, emotional, financial, and reputational harm.

Counsel has requested a trial by jury on all claims triable.

Nygard has publicly stepped down from Nygard Companies amid a federal class action lawsuit concerning sex trafficking and other sexual offences.

However, according to counsel for the complainants he has not divested his ownership interest and reportedly continues to run and direct the companies from “behind the scenes”.

“Nygard’s sons bring this case to shed the light of truth for their own justice and to help provide a voice for other innocent victims of violence and sexual abuse by their father,” counsel for the virtual complainants wrote in the complaint.

“They stand now for their own truth and justice, guided by the ethos that silence cannot be countenanced; silence is complicity. Now is the time to speak, to speak the truth for all victims.

“This case and the other cases brought against Peter Nygard are not some grand conspiracy orchestrated by a hedge fund rival, but rather, these cases speak the truth about Peter Nygard’s sex trafficking that has devastated so many lives; that has ripped away dignity and instilled shame.

“Bringing forth this truth is the path to justice, accountability, and healing.

“That is the reason for bringing this case.”