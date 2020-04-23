Nygard ‘vehemently’ denies sex abuse claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A spokesperson for Peter Nygard yesterday counted the addition of more accusers in a federal class-action lawsuit as the latest chapter in a plot to destroy the Canadian fashion mogul and his companies.

Thirty-six women more women were added to the lawsuit accusing Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard of rape and sexual abuse — bringing the total number of accusers to 46.

In a statement, Ken Frydman said the claims are the product of a “well-funded and well-documented” scheme by Nygard’s billionaire Lyford Cay neighbor Louis Bacon to pay women to fabricate stories about him.

He maintained Nygard “vehemently” denies the claims, and revealed plans to file an amended complaint in the ongoing racketeering case filed against Bacon last year.

“In a transparent effort to silence and destroy the reputations of those who are close to him, the amended complaint further unscrupulously attacks innocent individuals who have worked for the Nygard companies for many years,” said Frydman.

“Mr. Nygard vehemently denies these baseless allegations and looks forward to clearing his name and the names of others who have been so recklessly and falsely accused.”

Frydman pointed to the New York Times expose that revealed the lawyers and investigators attached to the federal lawsuit were funded in part by Bacon.

According to the New York Times article, two of the Bahamian women included in the initial lawsuit said they had been paid to invent stories about Nygard by another witness who was compensated investigators.

It also revealed Bacon’s team shelled out some $6 million to hire a Texas security firm called TekStratex, “to push American law enforcement officials to investigate him for sex trafficking”.

Frydman said: “Shortly, Peter Nygard will be requesting leave to file an amended complaint in a related racketeering case he has brought against Louis Bacon.

“This amended complaint asserts that Louis Bacon, through his vast wealth and illegal acts, has orchestrated various machinations against Mr. Nygard, including yesterday’s amended filing, by, among other things, paying witnesses to lie, coaching the witnesses on how to present their lies to attorneys and the authorities, and arranging for the media to report on those lies.

Frydman said: “Peter Nygard looks forward to exposing the details of the billionaire-backed conspiracy Louis Bacon has orchestrated for years, which sadly now counts as its victims the more than 1,400 people who worked for the Nygard companies and relied upon those jobs to support themselves and their families.”