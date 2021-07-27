NPEP sponsors STEM waste management summer camp for girls

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) announced its sponsorship of a two-week STEM Waste Management Summer Camp for girls ages 13 to 18. The project-based camp, hosted by FEM STEM Bahamas, focuses on a number of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines related to waste management, including sustainable manufacturing, aquaponics, biofuel and bioenergy and the many career opportunities available in these fields.

According to Unesco, only 35 percent of STEM students in higher education are women.

NPEP Director Ginny McKinny said: “NPEP is proud to deepen our relationship with FEM STEM and help bridge the gender gap in STEM by enlightening girls in The Bahamas of the educational and career opportunities they can explore.”

FEM STEM, founded by Tyrhonda Glinton in 2019, provides more than 80 girls in The Bahamas with the fundamentals for self-growth and career development in STEM fields. The organization’s project-based approach stimulates critical thinking, challenging its members to provide sustainable solutions for real-world environmental issues in their communities.

FEM STEM President Glinton shared: “This is a great opportunity to inspire high school girls to suggest solutions to improper waste management through repurposing organic and non-organic waste, policy creation and technology.”

The camp enlightens students on a broad range of waste management areas, including:

Climate change and waste management.

Project management and communication.

Entrepreneurship.

3D printing — sustainable manufacturing.

Food processing and preservation.

Cosmetic chemistry.

Aquaponics and aquaculture.

Biofuel and Bioenergy.

Waste management technology systems.

NPEP’s McKinny said: “We are committed to leading the movement toward more sustainable, environmentally friendly waste management practices throughout The Bahamas.

“Engaging the youth to think critically about their environmental impact and how they can implement better practices for a more sustainable future is vital to achieving that mission.”