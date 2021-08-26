NOT JUST YET: More data analysis needed on third COVID dose/booster shots, says PAHO

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While noting that experts have provided clinical trials and data to support some recommendations of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster shot, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Etienne Carissa said yesterday that PAHO needs to analyze more data before it can make the same recommendation for the region.

Etienne said the highest priority at this time is to “rapidly expand vaccination to cover the vulnerable groups that can develop severe forms of COVID-19”, which will double to reduce hospitalizations.

She was responding to questions from the media during PAHO’s weekly press briefing.

“On the question of the third doses or boosters, we actually don’t yet have enough evidence to make a recommendation for a third dose,” Etienne said.

“Experts bring us studies, clinical trials and data collection to gather scientific evidence that will support the recommendation of a third dose or boosters.

“But I think it is essential to have all this data analyzed to allow us to make the proper recommendations that may be different for each vaccine and specific groups such as immunocompromised people, the elderly, and the general population.

“But let us stress that the important fact here is to highlight that the best protection against the new variants of concern is to control transmission everywhere.

“And so, for this reason, urgent need to have equitable access to vaccines is an ethical imperative and it is the best public health response to this threat.

An 80 percent vaccination rate of a population achieves herd immunity and can “control transmission”.

Etienne said the region, which has become the epicenter of the global surge, urgently needs access to more COVID-19 vaccines.

Fewer than 25 percent of residents in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated.

In The Bahamas, more than 129,017 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55,291 people have been fully vaccinated.

This means that 32 percent of the population has been vaccinated, and nearly 14 percent is fully vaccinated.

“In some countries, this figure is less than five percent,” Etienne said.

“What this means is we have millions of people who are not yet protected.

“Lack of access to vaccines is hampering our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know some countries have not been able to offer the second dose of the vaccine which is critical to ensuring protection.”

In addition to the COVAX Facility, PAHO is seeking to increase access to vaccines for the region through appeals for more donations from developed countries and direct purchases via PAHO’s revolving fund.

She said controlling the pandemic will reduce the “dramatic social impact” and help to recover countries’ tourism and economies.

She urged residents to continue to observe health measures to mitigate the virus.