NOT FORGOTTEN: Customs promotions in the pipeline, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While several law enforcement agencies have already undergone promotional exercises, Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle on Tuesday assured customs officers they have not been forgotten and the process is underway.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet, Glover-Rolle said she started conversations with customs officers as early as last week regarding the matter.

“In the first 100 days, we have started to look at a number of agencies across the public service. Customs is on the agenda for January,” she said.

“It’s the entire public service that we are looking at, so while everybody wants to be first in line, it was simply impossible.

“…Customs should look forward to being looked at very shortly and, hopefully, we will get that promotional exercise quickly completed.”

Officers in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force and Department of Immigration have recently had promotional exercises.

Several senior police offers were promoted, along with an additional 25 chief superintendents, 60 superintendents, 87 assistant superintendents, 98 inspectors, 325 sergeants and 325 corporals.

Glover-Rolle noted on Tuesday that the Davis administration has established units within the public service to work with the current model, which is simply not moving quickly enough.

“We are going to have special focus units that are going to look at promotions, that’s going to [look at] making persons permanent and pensionable, that is going to look at assessment and career path development, which will help with more frequent promotional exercises,” she said.