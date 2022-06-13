NOT BACKING DOWN: House Speaker Deveaux doubles down on NEMA criticisms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — House of Assembly Speaker Patricia Deveaux is standing by her criticism of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its director, Captain Stephen Russell, after the agency defended its reaction to a downburst that impacted her constituency last week.

In a rare verbal lashing of a top public servant and agency, Deveaux on Thursday in the House of Assembly said that NEMA was absent when some Bamboo Town residents were severely affected by the weather system, including two elderly people, who lost their roofs and the inner structure of their homes.

In response, NEMA said in a statement that it was initially told about tornadic activity in just the Cowpen and Baillou Hill Road areas.

It said it did not know of such activity in Bamboo Town.

The agency said it “immediately” mobilized its assets, including a warehouse team, to help Bamboo Town residents once it learned of the system’s impact there.

Deveaux said yesterday that she did not read NEMA’s statement in full, but stands by her criticism of the agency’s performance based partly on her conversation with Captain Russell on the night of the incident.

“It’s not that I needed Mr Russell to be on the ground,” she said.

“But if I am calling you and you are the head of the national emergency agency that governs disaster recovery in this country.

“Say to me — and I spoke to him after 7 — say to me, this is the name and number of John Doe; you can speak to them and they can be readily available to help you and your constituents or say to me this is the number of the hotline: I want you to be able to tell your constituents these are the telephone contacts of people that can assist you.

“Don’t say to me that the Ministry of Works or any other agency will be responsible at this hour.”

“NEMA is on vacation for seven months out of the year.

“The hurricane season begins in May, so it says to me if there is a real major catastrophe, bigger than the ones we’ve had, is NEMA ready?

“Don’t say to me, in the morning.”

Myles Laroda, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for NEMA, said on Thursday that a meeting was scheduled that day for NEMA and government officials to discuss the issue.

Later on Thursday, he read NEMA’s statement into the record of the House of Assembly.

Deveaux reiterated yesterday that all relevant government ministries and agencies were accounted for in her constituency last week Wednesday — except NEMA.

“There was a defense force officer, who was there, who I think has some responsibility with NEMA.

“But she had an emergency of her own.

“Someone reached out to her and she came dressed in her private clothes, in a government vehicle and she was shocked to see us in the street.

“She asked what was the problem?

“She didn’t even know the name of the person she was there to assist.

“She was not dispatched there by NEMA, but she was there.

“There were a lot of loopholes in NEMA’s response.

“They are trying to make me look like I’m lying, but I don’t know (Captain Russell) from a can of paint.

“I have no relationship with him.

“But the head is responsible for any action related to catastrophes and when I spoke, I spoke as the voice of the 80-year-olds affected.

“And I’ve since found more senior citizens with damage to their homes.”

“I had Urban Renewal, Social Services and the Ministry of Works on the ground with me.

“Where was NEMA? That’s all I’m saying. I’m not trying to cause a fight, but I want for us to do better.

“Just get up and do it. Let’s get it done. I’m not here to beat up on people.

“I’m here because I have over 6,000 residents that rely on me.

“It does not matter to me which government is in power. It was not political for me, so it was not an attack on anyone who I felt had a political interest. That’s wasn’t a thought. People look at me like, oh, you’re the speaker of the House. Yes, that’s my third job. My first job is to the people who would’ve hired me and that’s the people of Bamboo Town, so I was acting in my role as the member of parliament for Bamboo Town.”