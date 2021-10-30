NORTHCOM Commander VanHerck delivers radar system to RBDF

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On October 28, General Glen D VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), officially delivered a $2.4 million-dollar radar system to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the government of The Bahamas during an official handover ceremony at the Coral Harbour base on New Providence.

The new radar system is part of a commitment of over $10 million by the US government to support maritime security in The Bahamas. The new radar, also known as a Maritime Surveillance System (MSS), in Coral Harbour empowers the government of The Bahamas to better ensure the safety and security of the vast maritime domain of the Bahamian archipelago.

It is the second MSS installed with funding from NORTHCOM, the first having become operational on the island of Great Inagua in 2019. The third and fourth systems have been proposed for Ragged Island and Great Exuma.

General Glen VanHerck, NORTHCOM commander, gives remarks upon delivering $2.4 million radar system to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) at the Coral Harbour base on October 28, 2021. The orange structure in the background houses the new radar system. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) The tower at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Coral Harbour base that houses a new $2.4 million radar system donated by the United States government. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) From left, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts and Commander of US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) General Glen D VanHerck, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new $2.4 million radar system donated by the United States government at the RBDF Coral Harbour base on October 28, 2021. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Commander General Glen D VanHerck (center) meets with Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis (left) at the Office of the Prime Minister on October 28, 2021. (US EMBASSY NASSAU)

VanHerck said: “This maritime domain awareness capability will dramatically expand the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s ability to detect, localize and track vessels in the waters surrounding their nation. This radar and the capability it provides will greatly enhance domain awareness for The Bahamas.”

VanHerck was accompanied by a high-level delegation of US officials for his first official visit to The Bahamas, including Rear Admiral Dan Cheever of USNORTHCOM and US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts. He was received at Coral Harbour Base by Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe and RBDF Commodore Dr Raymond King.

Upon delivering the radar system, VanHerck emphasized the unique US-Bahamas relationship, noting: “In an environment where strategic competitors seek opportunities to gain a foothold in the Caribbean, this radar is a visible reminder of the United States’ commitment to our Bahamian neighbors, who are valued and willing partners in the defense of the Western Hemisphere.”

General Glen VanHerck (center) receives a tour of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Coral Harbour base facilities from RBDF Commodore Dr Raymond King (left), including US-donated swift boats and other equipment on October 28, 2021. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Commander General Glen D VanHerck. General Glen VanHerck (foreground, left) tours the facilities at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Coral Harbour base on October 28, 2021. (US EMBASSY NASSAU)

Davis also remarked: “When we make the waters of The Bahamas safer, the US border is safer as well… In my government, you (the United States) will find an ally and a partner in securing our waters and borders.”

Earlier in the day, before the donation, the general and his delegation also had the honor of meeting with Davis, Munroe and King for in-depth discussions on the many areas of common interest and shared values between the United States and The Bahamas, and opportunities to continue strengthening the US-Bahamas relationship.