NONSENSICAL: Loretta Butler-Turner denies accusations she spearheaded petition calling for MP Adrian Gibson to resign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former FNM deputy leader and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner “unequivocally” denied allegations that she was backing a petition calling for the resignation of sitting MP Adrian Gibson.

Butler-Turner told Eyewitness News the claims were “nonsensical”, adding she had no reason to be involved with the FNM or any of its associations.

She was responding to claims made by Long Island council representative Maurice Minnis, who alleged she was responsible for the petition.

“l wish to unequivocally deny such absolute, nonsensical allegations,” she said in a written statement.

“I have never had to hide behind the guise of anyone. What l had to say about Mr. Gibson, The Leader of the Opposition and all matters related to this are on the record and in the public domain.”

She added: “I have no reason to be involved with the FNM or any of its Associations.”

Gibson faces some 56 charges including multiple counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving and money laundering connected to contracts Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration received during his tenure as chairman of WSC.

Last week, the FNM’s Long Island Association has placed its full support behind Gibson, refuting murmurings the constituency is in a “dilemma” over the allegations levied against him.

The Long Island MP has told Eyewitness News he does not plan to resign.