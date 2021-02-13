NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER: Viral video of FNM candidate not part of “official” campaign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A viral video of Free National Movement (FNM) hopeful for Nassau Village Nicole Martin introducing herself as the next representative for the constituency and dancing to dancehall music is not an official campaign video, Eyewitness News can confirm.

When contacted, Martin, the former Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president, said: “It’s not an official video. I have not even been ratified. It’s just me.

“We were doing a photo shoot and we are preparing to put together a video for whenever the time comes if I am ratified. But that is not an official video.

“People were sending it [to] me, so I know it probably was done for fun…and someone just sent it out. I don’t know. Who put it together, I don’t know? It’s not an official video.”

The 41-second clip opens with the caption “No Retreat, No Surrender” as Martin, decked out in red and blue — the FNM colors — dances to a song of the same name by dancehall deejay Terror Fabulous, in front of what appears to be a black screen and bright lights set up for a photo shoot.

At one point, Martin fashions gun gestures as she dances.

Halfway through the clip, the video cuts to a close-up of Martin introducing herself with the caption “Nicole Martin, Prospective Candidate”.

“I am Nicole Martin and I am ready to serve,” she says, pointing toward the camera.

“Nassau Village, are you ready?”

There were mixed reactions to the video, with many saying they appreciate the energy and showing of Martin’s personality.

Facebook user Shantwon Martin said: “Down to earth, education, passionate, hardworking and a natural leader.”

Kasey Collie said Nassau Village would finally have the kind of representation it deserves in Martin.

However, there were some who were more critical.

“Miss, you already started off wrong,” said Lorraine Mott.

“This is not a game. Nobody laughing.

“You seem like you in this for the fun of it…”

Giselle Rahming agreed.

She said: “The sad part is many persons think that this is cute. This is not a game, miss.

“Her and her video is in poor taste. [It’s] a no [for] me…”

The FNM has not yet ratified a candidate for Nassau Village.

Earlier this month, the FNM ratified 17 candidates, including 11 incumbents.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie, the current Nassau Village MP, resigned from the FNM last week citing a “divergent and untenable” relationship with the party.