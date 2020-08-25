NO REGRETS: PM says immediate lockdown was to protect Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday defended his decision to impose an immediate seven-day lockdown in New Providence a week ago, insisting the decision was made to contain the “explosion” of cases on the island and prevent Family Islands with older populations.

He made the statement during a joint health press conference.

Minnis said the imposition of the lockdown and its timing was based on available data at the time and the recommendations from health officials given the rapid rise of cases in New Providence.

At the time of the announcement on August 17, there were 731 cases in New Providence — up 70 percent compared to the 428 cases in New Providence seven days before.

Acklins and Crooked Island had yet to record cases at the time.

The decision was reversed the following day amid bitter protests and widespread cries from the public they did not have time to prepare.

“The data would have suggested at that time that there should be a lockdown,” Minnis said.

“We would have had; our main concern would be to save lives and [the] safety of the Bahamian populace. The data showed that in the month of August there was a 195 percent increase in the number of COVID-positive cases. It also would have shown that there was a 107 percent increase in the number of deaths. And, it also would have shown in August there would have been a 357 percent increase in hospitalization. All of that is concerning.”

Minnis suggestions there were lessons learned from announcing a two-week lockdown for Grand Bahama on July 21, 48-hour before it was to take effect on July 23 at 7pm.

But the notice given resulted in mass migration from Grand Bahama to other islands, which subsequently recorded cases, according to the prime minister.

“We decided to give the appropriate notice,” he said.

“We gave the appropriate [notice] and the data if you were watching and looking at the graphs, clearly shows that as a result of the mass migration from Grand Bahama, Abaco would have been infected; Bakers Bay would been infected; Moores Island — the data was there — would have infected. The Biminis would have been exploded, the Berrys would have been exploded and New Providence would have had a second impact — not only from the travel to the northern hemisphere, but the travel of these individuals into New Providence. New Providence would have gotten two blows.”

Minnis said the decision to immediately lockdown New Providence was to prevent similar migration from New Providence to other islands.

He said there was “great debate” about the decision, but it was felt that warnings and notice would result in “mass migration to the Family Islands by boat, even though we would have [taken] the necessary precautions to try and minimize it”.

Irresponsible residents

Reflecting on previously imposed restrictions, the prime minister said when the prohibition of inter-island travel was about to come into effect on July 28 at 7pm, hours before and even the day before people travelled in droves.

He said in 157 people departed New Providence and subsequently travelled to Acklins, which led to the island recording its first case.

“That is how Acklins and Crooked Island became infected,” Minnis said.

“One-hundred and fifty-seven people, and I call it totally irresponsible. Knowing that your borders; your inter-island flights were being canceled in a matter of hours, you subsequently [travel].

Minnis said residents and representatives of the island contacted him and he advised them to stay away from the travelers. He said residents on Crooked Island contacted him on the same day with similar concerns about those travelers visiting Crooked Island.

“The rest is history,” the prime minister said. “That is how Acklins became infected. That’s how Crooked Island became infected. And I am advised that individuals are trying to run from those given islands to Mayaguana.”

The emergency orders were expanded to include Acklins and Crooked Islands last week.

He added the government received reports of numerous boaters prepared to leave New Providence ahead of his announced last Monday to head to the Family Islands such as Long Island.

He said of the immediate lockdown: “They were on their way to Long Island and others and that was why such a decision was made. To protect Long Island, to protect Inagua, Mayaguana. Unfortunately, irresponsibility on individuals [part] affected Acklins and Crooked Island. But we wanted to protect San Salvador and the rest, the entire Family Islands.”