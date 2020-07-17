No new date for Atlantis reopening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Atlantis has once again announced a pushback of its reopening amidst the global coronavirus pandemic and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, no new date has been identified.

The extended closure comes as the Paradise Island resort was expected to reopen on July 30.

“The extension comes as the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across the resort’s key U.S. markets continues to rise,” the resort said in a statement today.

“Atlantis is tracking new information daily and will share reopening updates on its website and through its social media channels.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Atlantis remains vigilant in its actions to protect the health and safety of its guests and team members.”

On June 30, the hotel announced that it decided to delay its reopening some 23 days due to the “dramatic increase” in coronavirus cases in the U.S. However, several states in the country have emerged as epicenters of the virus.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the US have surpassed 3.5 million.

Florida confirmed over 11,466 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the state’s total to 327,241.

The Bahamas reopened its borders to international activity on July 1.

As of yesterday, there were 124 cases of the virus in the country, withe 20 new cases confirmed in the past 10 days.

There are now 20 active cases, and three hospitalized cases.

“We have made the difficult decision to extend Atlantis’ closure, prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our guests, and our community first,” ” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis.

“While we are excited and energized by the opportunity to welcome our guests with warm Bahamian hospitality, we believe that extending our closure is in the best interest of public health at this time.”

Oswell noted that during the extended closure, the resort will continue to make improvements to its facilities – including the renovation of The Royal guest rooms.