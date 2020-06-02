No new COVID-19 cases in five days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – For a fifth consecutive day, The Bahamas has had no new cases of COVID-19, according to The Ministery Of Health’s latest update.

The number of cases stands at 102.

The dashboard also shows six additional recoveries from yesterday, taking the number of recovered cases to 55.

There now remain 36 active cases in the country.

The Bahamas is currently in Phase 3 of the government’s measured plan for reopening the economy amidst the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

The country has been in a state of emergency since March 17, with emergency orders restricting movement and commercial activity in order to adhere to social distancing protocols.

As of today, all islands throughout The Bahamas are now opened for commercial activity. However, the country remains on a 9pm to 5am curfew and weekend lockdowns.

The government has relaxed restrictions of weddings, funerals and social gatherings, increasing the number of people allowed to gather from 10 to 30 people at a time.

Beaches and parks are now opened on all Family Islands expect Bimini, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Harbour Island, New Providence, Paradise Island and San Salvador.