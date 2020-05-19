No new cases of COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of COVID-19 cases has remained at 96 for a fifth consecutive day.

The Ministry of Health has also reported one additional recovered case taking that number to 43.

There are now 42 active cases and seven hospitalized cases.

To date, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 74 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and 13 on Bimini.

Bimini has emerged as a hotspot for the virus, according to officials.

The first recorded case on Bimini was also the country’s first recorded virus-related death.

The prime minister has placed Bimini in a two-week lockdown which starts today at 9 pm and ends at midnight on May 30.