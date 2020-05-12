One confirmed new case in last five days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas has no new cases of COVID-19 today, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the ministry said there have been 93 cases of the virus, and 43 remain active.

Six COVID-patients remain hospitalized.

Thirty-nine people have recovered from the virus.

As of today, 1653 people had been tested.

There has only been one additional cases of COVID-19 since May 7.

On Monday, an 88-year-old woman from New Providence was confirmed as being infected.

Health officials have said the number of new cases, the interval between new cases, and the slowed rate of spread would be closely monitored to determine whether they can recommend further easing restrictions.

The Bahamas moved to the second phase of the government’s six-phased plan to reopen the economy on Monday.

The country has been closed since March 27 due to the pandemic, with only essential services and businesses operating.

Phase ‘1B’ allows businesses with capacity to provide delivery and curbside services to operate with strict social distancing protocols.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the phased re-opening is aimed at striking the right balance between “permitting some level of further commerce to resume while still maintaining a vigilant national position” against COVID-19.