No decision yet on FNM, PLP conventions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement should not have a national convention, given the current economic climate of the country, according toFNM Founding Member Maurice Moore yesterday.

Moore’s comments come amid speculation over the recent resignation of former Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.

“Given all these circumstances and all these things that are happening, I don’t think the party should go into a convention under these circumstances,” Moore told Eyewitness News.

“The government must pay its attention to the economy of the country. All efforts, in my opinion, ought to be focused on getting our economy restarted again.

“Any genuine Bahamian, in my opinion, should do all that they can, particularly at this particular time, to assist in getting the country back on its feet again.”

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer has told Eyewitness News that the party has not had a meeting to decide on the issue as yet.

He noted that the decision will be ultimately up to the party’s council.

The party’s last convention was held in July 2016, months before the 2017 general election, which saw the FNM win the government in a landslide victory – led by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Liberal Party held its last convention in July last year where PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper were returned in their positions unopposed.

Senator Fred Mitchell was reelected chairman, beating former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

Yesterday, Mitchell said that the PLP has also not yet decided whether it will hold a national convention.