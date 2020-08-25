No decision yet on Bahamasair salary deferrals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that government has had discussions but has made no decision regarding salary deferrals for the airline’s employees as the national flag carrier faces substantial losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to an Eyewitness News question on the matter Dr Minnis reiterated that he does not believe in lay-offs.

“I would have said repeatedly that I do not believe in laying-off individuals. When you lay-off an individual you destroy their dignity. That individual, if they were making an allowance of $300-$400 a week and has a household of five or six and I can talk from experience, I don’t know how the are able to survive and make ends meet with that small amount of money. When you lay them off they become a ward of the state and those six or seven individuals will have great stress and problems. All you are doing is moving from one end of the spectrum to another,”said Dr Minnis.

Back in July, Dr Minnis suggested in Parliament that the airline which already receives significant government subsidies may have to defer salary payments to some or all of its staff as it grapples major financial losses brought on by the pandemic. Bahamasair currently has a total of 595 employees.

“As it relates to Bahamasair we have had discussions but no decisions have been made,” said Minnis. He noted that government is seeking to reopen the economy, the country’s borders and get persons back to work,” he said. He noted that if persons adhere to COVID-19 protocols and the spread of the virus halted, the country can get its tourism ‘engine’ running again.