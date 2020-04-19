No Bahamas Carnival until 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Carnival 2020 has officially been cancelled with a new date tentatively set for May 2021.

“It was our hope that we would have been able to produce an amazing carnival in the fall of 2020,” the Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association said in a statement obtained by Eyewitness News.

“However, as this pandemic continues to impact countries around the world, this is no longer possible”.

“All 2020 deposits by revelers to our member boards will be honored in 2021,” the statement advised.

“Bahamas Carnival 2020 promises to be one of the most amazing experiences under the sun”.

On March 16, organizers released a press statement announcing the road march and related events had been sidelined after the country recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus just days before.

However, the virus continues to spread globally and health officials continue to monitor changes worldwide.

In efforts to slow the spread and mitigate significant impact on the country’s already weak health system, a state of emergency was declared, the country’s borders have been closed and a nationwide curfew and lockdown has been implemented until April 30.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has continually said once the country is done with the health crisis caused by the pandemic, it must deal with the economic fallout.