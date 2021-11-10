NO APPROVAL…YET?: Christmas carnival request to operate still pending

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has not yet decided whether it will allow the annual Christmas carnival to operate during the upcoming holiday season.

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville told reporters outside Cabinet yesterday that the organizers of the much-anticipated Christmas tradition have made a request to come into the country.

“We in the Ministry of Health need to look at whether or not it is feasible at this particular time of where we are in the pandemic,” Darville said.

“We are watching our numbers. Things are looking good for us at this time, but we need to be vigilant because the possibilities of numbers going up exist.

“They have applied and we are looking to see whether it is feasible for them to come in at this particular time.”

The popular activity was not allowed to operate last year due to the pandemic and public health risks associated with large gatherings.

As of December 2020, there were some 7,500 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the country.

Health officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of cases in the country to 22,544, with 275 active cases.