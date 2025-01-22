‘No animosity,’ following Parliament uproar, says Deputy HOA Speaker

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly (HOA) Sylvanus Petty said that he holds no animosity toward Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) members following the December 4th uproar in the House of Assembly (HOA) where Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright grabbed the Speaker’s Mace and threw it out of the window of the Lower Chamber.

Petty, who allegedly suffered a concussion during the incident, was hospitalized overnight.

A Sergeant At Arms for the House of Assembly was also allegedly hurt while attempting to restrain Cartwright during the chaotic incident.