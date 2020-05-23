No adverse outcomes with individuals in govt. quarantine facilities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While there have been medical challenges with some individuals in government quarantine facilities, there has been no adverse outcome to date, according to Dr Nikkiah Forbes, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme.

Health officials advised during a press conference on Thursday that there have been a number of repatriated residents who have had medical issues since returning to the Bahamas.

“One of the Bahamians who was repatriated in the last exercise did start to have complaints that were related to fever,” Forbes said.

“However, he was fully assessed and his medical problem was not COVID-19 related and we have dealt with his problem in the appropriate matter.

“We have had no adverse outcomes with any persons in any of the facilities to date.”

In the first round of repatriations from Florida, 183 Bahamians returned home on May 8.

That group included individuals who were stranded in the United States after traveling for medical reasons or students studying abroad.

The second round of repatriation flights on Wednesday, transported 210 Bahamians and residents from Florida and another flight is expected to arrive today.

Once back in The Bahamas, residents are transported immediately to the government quarantine facility.

For those desirous of home quarantine, their residences are assessed to ensure they are able to self-isolate should they become ill during the quarantine period.

Forbes assured that repatriated Bahamians at the government quarantine facility as well as others in the national isolation and quarantine facilities are monitored by the Ministry of Health’s team.

If problems arrive they receive medical attention and a few of them have been assessed at the Princess Margaret Hospital.