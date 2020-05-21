No active COVID-19 cases in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed today there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.

Dr Frank Bartlett, head of the island’s COVID-19 task force, said the last positive case was tested on April 30 and has since recovered.

At a press conference, officials also noted it has been seven days since the last case was reported in Bimini.

“There are no active cases in Grand Bahama,” Bartlett said.

“Our last case would have tested positive on April 30 and we are now 15 days post-discharge from quarantine.”

Bartlett said his team was now focused on preparing for the repatriation of 59 people to the island.

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, confirmed there have been no new positive cases of the virus as of Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 97, with 75 cases in New Providence, eight in Grand Bahama, 13 Bimini, and one in Cat Cay.

There are currently 42 active cases.

Dahl-Regis cautioned the public to continue to adhere to the emergency orders as measures are working to limit the virus’ spread.

“The pandemic is not over,” she said.

“More than 330,000 people have died around the world from COVID. I ask you to stay disciplined. Stay physically distant as much as possible and continue to protect your elders. In doing so we can further progress through the opening up phrases and return to a greater sense of normalcy.”