NNWC receives $5,000 from Oaktree Medical Center to help combat crime

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) recently received $5,000 from Oaktree Medical Center to help with ongoing efforts to combat crime.

During a cheque presentation at Oaktree Medical Center, NNWC Chairman Keno Wong said: “Neighbors in The Bahamas watch out for each other; we are the eyes and ears for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), our main partner in the neighborhood watch programme.

“As an organization, we seek to partner with corporate Bahamas and local citizens who can help to support the efforts of neighborhood watch programmes. It is truly a special day for us to partner with Oaktree Medical Center to bring an awareness of the NNWC and help with funding for the purchase of much-needed community patrol vests and shirts for our community walks.”

Wong added: “We realize when we have communities that come together and partner, we can fight this disease called crime. We are excited to now have 152 watch groups here in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera, with Exuma on the way soon.”

Though crime reduced in 2020, according to the RBPF’s crime statistics, some members of the community — including Oaktree Medical Center Director Dr Don D Deveaux — feel that there has been “social decay” across the archipelago in recent years.

But the old adage “it takes a village” remains true, thankfully, with an uptick of subdivisions and neighborhoods joining Neighbourhood Watch programmes.

Deveaux underscored the need for corporate Bahamas to join in the fight by supporting causes to bring reform and healing to the community at large.

“Oaktree, being a pillar in the community, is happy to partner with NNWC to fulfill our mandate to make every community stronger,” he said.

“Right now, we are seeing social decay, we are seeing the breakdown of our communities due to many factors. It is time to get back to the basics, to the foundation, our roots, to build this nation up, one community at a time.”