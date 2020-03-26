Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas has jumped to nine, with four new cases found in New Providence.Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said all four new patients are in home isolation, and being closely monitored by healthcare professionals.

He said one of the patients traveled to the Dominican Republic on March 13, but none of the other cases have recent travel history.

Sands spoke at a press briefing at the Ministry of Health, where he urged Bahamians to take every precaution to limit contact with others to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are currently 2,300 testing kits in the country, Sands said.

The number of people tested by the national lab now stands at 175.

“The more you move around and the longer you move around you are going to feed the spread of this virus,” Sands said.

“I cannot stress this enough, please stay at home.”