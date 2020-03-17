NIB releases COVID-19 benefits fact sheet

The NIB statement continued: “Note that you must follow the same process as you ordinarily would for claiming Sickness Benefit, specifically, your illness must be confirmed by a medical practitioner, and your employer must confirm that you are off from work.

The process is identical for those placed in quarantine due to exposure, with the period of quarantine confirmed by a medical practitioner, and work leave confirmed by your employer.

For those temporarily laid off due to economic impacts of the global pandemic, there is a three-day waiting period from last day of work before the benefit will begin.

To qualify, an individual must: satisfy the Department of Labour’s conditions for registration; be younger than 65 years of age; and have paid at least 52 contributions overall.

The applicant must also have paid or been credited with at least: 13 contributions in the 26 weeks immediately before the week unemployment began; and seven contributions in the 13 weeks immediately before the week unemployment began.