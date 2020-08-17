NIB cheque distribution can serve up to 1,500 people per day — says officials

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Insurance Board (NIB) can comfortably accommodate up to 1,500 people per day with its triage set up at the national stadium, according to its director Dr Nicola Virgil-Rolle.

In a statement, Virgil-Rolle noted employees from all areas of the department are assisting in the cheque distribution process between the hours of 9am to 4pm.

She discouraged recipients from coming to the stadium as much as four hours early to wait in line, instead asking the public to come at 8am when security will be onsite.

NIB set up office at the National Stadium in May to better facilitate the distribution of benefit cheques.

Virgil-Rolle explained the move was critical to distribute unemployment benefit cheques in a larger area to thousands of persons who lost jobs because of COVID-19.

This facilitated better compliance with protocols of the Emergency Orders to keep people safe: social distancing, hand sanitizing, in addition to the important wearing of masks by both employees and customers.

According to the statement, Assistant Director of Care Operations Rhonda Thurston-Ingraham and Virgil-Rolle both acknowledged smoother transaction between determining that the name on a given cheque belonged to the person answering to that name.

The statement read: “Both Dr Rolle and Mrs Ingraham said they have been made aware that people coming to collect cheques have been arriving at 5am or 6am to wait for the opening of distribution at 9am.

“Both are concerned and would like to advise the public against this, recommending if you must be early try coming between 8am and 8.30am when security should be in place.

It added: “Otherwise, once in line you would be accommodated between 9am and 4pm.”