NHI reforms could save govt. $62 million over five years

During his wrap up to the 2020/2021 budget debate, Minnis, who serves as interim Minister of Health, noted that a major objective of the authority over the next five years is to transition to a cost recovery model to reduce its dependence on the Public Treasury.

According to the prime minister​,​ NHI currently has more than 77,000 enrolled beneficiaries, with $38 million having been allocated to the scheme for the 2020/2021 fiscal year — up $18 million from its allocation in the current fiscal year.

Minnis said care is currently distributed in a very ‘fragmented manner’ with the NHIA, with the Public ​Hospital​ Authority and the Department of Public Health all involved in the ​healthcare d​istribution system.

However, he said this has led to a duplication of services, inefficiencies, a lack of sufficient service standards and excessive health care costs, among the highest in the region.

He noted that NHI is “truly a Bahamian success story” with a network of 90 physicians and eight laboratories over five islands.

“Primary care is estimated to cost the government $83.3 million each year,” Minnis noted, adding that it has the potential to increase to $128 million by 2025 if the delivery model is not significantly changed.

He pointed out that the recent introduction of an electronic health record will lead to improved outcomes, reduce the cost of care and provide enhanced safety and patient privacy.