New Rules: COVID testing for inter-island travel, quarantine

Visitors can quarantine at hotel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Inter-island travel will require a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test and quarantine for 14 days, according to the latest emergency orders.

The order establishes new measures announced last week by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on the nightly curfew, business operations, domestic travel, and also designates a hotel as an appropriate quarantine facility for visitors and legal residents.

To enter the country, all travelers are required to obtain a health visa and negative RTPCR molecular diagnostic test.

Upon entry, the traveler must submit to mandatory quarantine at a government-identified facility, or another facility identified by the Ministry of Health, for 14 days; and undergo another diagnostic test at the end of that period.

According to the latest order, health monitoring is a condition of entry into the country for visitors, as well as citizens and legal residents.

Monitoring includes: the Hubbcat monitoring platform; the Ministry of Health; members of the COVID-19 enforcement unit; and unscheduled visits by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) (No 3) Order 2020 was released last night, and the section on inter-island travel takes effect at 7pm today.

According to the order, travel is permitted between Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay without restrictions.

The order read: “No person there shall travel inter island except — in respect of an emergency; for the transport of essential goods or services; or where that person — prior to traveling, undergoes a RTPCR COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test and obtains negative result; and upon arrival on the other island, submits to mandatory quarantine at a government identified facility or any other appropriate facility as determined by the Ministry of Health, for a period of 14 days.”

It continued: “Residents of the islands Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay may travel within those islands without meeting the (testing) requirements.”

The order states any person traveling from an island under notice of impending lockdown shall be placed in mandatory quarantine for 14 days upon arrival on another island.

The order mandates all passengers to wear face masks.

The operator of any aircraft, passenger ferry or mailboat conducting inter-island travel is instructed to deny travelers who do not meet restrictions, or wear a mask; and ensure passengers continue to wear the mask throughout the journey.

The operator is liable upon conviction to a fine of $500 in respect to each passenger in violation of the order.

Ferry operations between East End, Grand Bahama and Crown Haven, Abaco are still closed, according to the order.

The national curfew is 7pm to 5am.

Fishing is permitted with no more than two people in the vessel between 5am and 6pm.

According to the order, trap setting and lobster fishing, and commercial fishing are permitted to extend beyond curfew hours.

Fishing shall also be permitted in Grand Bahama with no more than two people in the vessel between 5am and 6pm.

However, the Grand Bahama order does not indicate that operations can extend beyond the curfew hours.

According to the latest order, any visitor under mandatory quarantine may leave the country at his own expense.

A RTPCR diagnostic test will be valid for a period of 10 days from the date the test was taken.

Children under 10 years old will not be required to take a diagnostic test, but will have to submit to mandatory quarantine.

Public bus transportation remains closed, according to the order.

It also prohibits visitation at a quarantine or isolation station; hospital or residential care establishment; or detainee in a correctional facility.