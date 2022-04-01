New Providence Ecology Park promotes sustainability with tree-planting initiative

Mini forest consisting of 30 trees and more than five species planted at the site

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As part of a larger global initiative to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of forests, more than a dozen volunteers gathered at the New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) to plant 30 trees.

The species of tree seedlings planted include Mahogany, Buttonwood, Paradise, Brown Ebony, and Gumbo Limbo – all of which are native to the region and adapted to local conditions.

“We’re delighted to take part in this collaborative project to shine a light on just how valuable trees are for the environment,” said Bently Higgs, Environmental Engineer at NPEP.

“Trees are an element most people rarely think twice about, but they impact many aspects of our lives and provide priceless ecological, economic, social and health benefits.”

Tree planting has become a cornerstone of many environmental campaigns as it is an accessible way to help reduce the impact of carbon emissions and restore natural ecosystems.

Danielle Hanek, the Senior Forest Officer at the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, said she hopes the project will encourage more people to engage in eco-friendly practices.

“Trees are commonly introduced to modern environments for aesthetic reasons, but their importance stems far beyond beauty,” she said.

“They clean the air, filter water, reduce energy use and provide shelter and food for humans and animals alike. Events like this are great from a community perspective and help reinforce the importance of taking positive action to preserve the natural environment. Every year, the planet loses an estimated 10 million hectares of forests – which is about the size of Iceland – and the destruction of the soil reaches nearly 2 billion hectares,” she continued.

“This project was a small part of the mitigation against climate change and contributes to the cycle of sustainable production of forest resources.”

The tree-planting activity, held in conjunction with the non-profit organization The Sustainable Lifestyle, was initiated by Margaux Dempsey, a 16-year-old Life Scout from Arvada, Colorado.

The Sustainable Lifestyle is an environmental conservation organization committed to ‘greenifying’ The Bahamas that has successfully contributed to and documented the planting of over 100,000 trees in the country in the last two years. Dempsey, one of the first female scouts working on completing an international Eagle Scout project, traveled to The Bahamas specifically for this event to earn her Eagle Scout designation by contributing trees to this effort.

“I’m so grateful to NPEP and The Sustainable Lifestyle, who helped me achieve this major milestone,” Dempsey said.

“I chose The Bahamas for my Eagle Scout Project as my family had visited here twice before, including in March 2021 when I completed my Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award. I chose to launch this particular project in The Bahamas because the country is known for its beautiful natural resources that need to be safeguarded and protected. I strongly believe planting trees is one way to do this, and I hope that this initiative inspires more people to organize environmental projects in their communities.”

Beyond delivering efficient and effective waste management solutions, NPEP is committed to being an environmentally responsible community partner and cultivating a national culture of sustainability.