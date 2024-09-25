New principals undergoing approval process

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Candidates to fill the void of public school principals at several schools are still undergoing an approval process before placement, according to Education Director Dominique McCartney Russell.

Earlier this month, President of The Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson sounded the alarm regarding the absence of principals in several government schools when they began the 2024-2025 academic year.

When questioned previously, McCartney defended the vacancies, asserting that a number of individuals who held those positions had either been promoted, resigned, or retired and that there was a process for refilling those positions.

When asked for an update Tuesday, she confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Ministry of Education has finalized replacements and that they are waiting on Public Service approval.

She insisted, however, that these vacancies in no way have hindered the functioning of those schools.

“We do have seasoned vice principals who are at the helm and who are doing what I consider a fantastic job while we wait on those posts to be filled,” McCartney-Russell said.

The schools without a principal include Uriah McPhee Primary School, Central Eleuthera High School, Columbus Primary School, C.W. Sawyer Primary School a few other smaller schools.