New police constables graduate from Training College

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s A, B, and C Squads of 2024 officially graduated from the Police Training College on Friday afternoon.

Under the theme “The New Chapter: Ready to Embark as We Leave Our Mark,” the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of approximately 100 new constable officers.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe commended the graduates for their outstanding achievements during the six-month training program, which covered a wide range of policing duties.

The graduating class included 70 males and 22 females.