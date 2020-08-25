New measures for Family Islands permits commercial activity, home gatherings and beach access

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Office of the Prime Minnis has announced new measures to lift restrictions on several Family Islands.

Islands including Grand Bahama, Andros, Crooked Island, Acklins, Eleuthera, Cat Island, Exuma, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Mayaguana, Inagua, and Abaco will be on a 10pm to 5am curfew.

The new measures will take effect tomorrow at 5am.

Commercial activities that will be permitted to open daily include food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, water depots, hardware stores, laundromats.

Meanwhile, commercial banks, credit unions, and money transfers, financial institutions with essential staff, will be available Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Law firms for criminal and urgent civil matters will also be allowed to operate Monday to Friday.

Additionally, retail bakeries can open between 7am and 5pm during weekdays.