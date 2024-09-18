Watch ILTV Live
New Expansion for Baha Mar Promises Jobs and Growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Davis administration and Bahamar Resort officials signed a $350 million supplemental heads of agreement on Wednesday, securing plans for a luxurious new resort that will span 12 beachfront acres. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with the resort projected to open in 2029.

Bahamar President Graeme Davis announced that the new development will feature 350 rooms and 50 luxury branded residences. While details on the brand partner are still pending, Davis confirmed ongoing discussions with potential operators.

Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighted the significant economic benefits for Bahamians, emphasizing the creation of local jobs and increased tourism. During construction, 400 workers will be employed, with over 500 Bahamians securing permanent positions once the resort opens.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper praised the expansion, noting that it aligns with the government’s push for more accommodations to meet growing tourism demand.

The project, designed by renowned architecture firm Foster + Partners, promises environmentally friendly construction practices.

