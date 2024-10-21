Watch ILTV Live
New crime fighting initiative rolled out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Monday marked the beginning of the first phase of the Davis administration’s ‘Clear, Hold and Build’ policing plan, which seeks to dismantle locations that are believed to be used for illegal activity.

As directed by Prime Minister Davis, officials began in the Englerston community focusing on two properties, which, according to police, have both been used as passageways in recent crimes.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mckell Pinder explained that the exercise is expected to continue over the next three weeks. Residents have expressed support for the crime-fighting venture.

Polls

How concerned are you about the current availability of affordable housing in your community?

  • Very concerned (85%)
  • Not concerned (11%)
  • Somewhat concerned (4%)
Loading ... Loading ...

