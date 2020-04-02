New COVID-19 patients all over the age of 50

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The six new COVID-19 cases announced today are all over the age of 55, and the oldest confirmed patient is a 96-year-old man.

The man has been hospitalized, alongside a 72-year-old male health care worker and a 59-year-old man – all of whom had no travel history.

The Ministry of Health released a statement clarifying the number of cases on each island, and provided new details about their profile.

The health care worker was reportedly linked to a previous case, identified as Case #12; and a 61-year-old woman with no history of travel had contact with a previous case.

As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, sixteen confirmed cases in New Providence and one confirmed case from the island of Bimini.

The other new case is a 67-year-old woman, with no apparent history of travel and no direct link to other cases.

Officials have confirmed the Bimini case, 57-year-old Kim Rolle had recently traveled to Florida. Rolle died on March 31 and is the first recorded death from COVID-19 in the country.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other 15 COVID-19 positive cases,” the MOH statement read.

“Case #12 continues to be hospitalized and is receiving supportive management.

“Members of the public are again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.”