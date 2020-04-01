New COVID-19 exemption to allow for domestic money transfers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has added an exemption to the COVID-19 emergency powers order to allow for the operation of “money transmission businesses” for domestic transfers only.

Those businesses will only be allowed to open if they are located in standalone buildings, and would not require to traverse through other premises.

They are allowed to open between 9am and 1pm on weekdays and Saturday only.

The statement added: “Where possible, only essential workers necessary for the performance of the core functions of the businesses mentioned above are to be utilized, adhering at all times to physical distancing requirements specified in the Order.”