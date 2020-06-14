New COVID-19 case has a history of travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After a six-day lull in COVID-19 cases, an additional case has been confirmed in New Providence, taking the country’s total to 104.

The latest case is a 66-year-old man with a history of travel. Health officials advised that he is currently hospitalized.

To date, there have been 82 confirmed cases in New Providence, eight on Grand Bahama, 13 on Bimini, and one in Cat Cay.

A Phase I reopening of the tourism sector is expected to begin tomorrow.

Tourism industry stakeholders plan to ‘test the market’ and effectiveness of new protocols outlined in the country’s tourism readiness and recovery plans, as the country moves towards officially reopening to international commercial travel on July 1.