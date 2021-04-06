New Chinese ambassador meets virtually with Bahamas China Friendship Association

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Her Excellency Dai Qingli had an online meeting with President of Bahamas China Friendship Association (BCFA) Gershan Major and representative members of its executive board, April 1, 2021.

Also taking part in the meeting from the embassy was Counselor and Deputy Head of Missions Yin Haigang. BCFA representatives included Vice President Dr Donovan Moxey, Treasurer Lloyd Wong, Public Relations Director Eric Rose, Trustees and Past Presidents Philip Simon and Anthony Capron and BCFA founding President and former Senator Joseph Curry.

President Major welcomed Ambassador Dai to her new post. He also outlined the objectives of BCFA, which include: promoting friendship and people-to-people contact; promoting mutual understanding through cultural exchanges and the study of the language, culture and history of both countries; promoting economic and trade opportunities; and providing mutual relief and assistance in times of need.

It was reiterated that the BCFA is committed to work with the embassy to further enhance bilateral exchanges in the areas of economy and trade, education and culture, and facilitate cooperation on vaccination, climate change and “win-win” cooperation in various areas.

Ambassador Dai commended the important role of the BCFA in promoting economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and reiterated the embassy’s support of these activities.

She said that China will resume the scholarship programme for Bahamian students, which was interrupted last year by the pandemic. Also, she noted that the embassy was ready to work with the association to encourage greater cultural understanding between the two peoples, by formulating a programme of activity for the coming months.

Dai expressed hope that the BCFA will grow in strength and contribute even more to the friendship between the two peoples and their cooperation in various areas.