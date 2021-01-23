New Caves Corporate Center now fully leased by NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial, a full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announced today that Caves Corporate Center West is now 100 percent leased.

The NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial exclusive listing is a newly constructed Class A office building located on West Bay Street and Blake Road.

NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial CEO Donald Martinborough said: “The Caves Corporate Center West has been highly sought after since its groundbreaking in 2019. We are thrilled to see the project near completion and to have represented the developers, Mosko United Construction Company, in the successful negotiation of the lease of the final remaining spaces.”

Caves Corporate Center West is comprised of 25,000 square feet of Class A, build-to-suit office space. The three-story building is designed to offer spectacular ocean views and is ideally situated within minutes of Lynden Pindling International Airport and the Baha Mar resort.

NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial previously announced the lease of 18,000 square feet of the building to anchor tenant Ernst & Young.

The remaining 7,000 square feet will be occupied by Trident Trust Group, also represented by NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial, and Banco Santander Intl.

NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial specializes in the sale, lease and management of build-to-suit properties that “represent the newest and highest quality buildings in the Bahamas commercial market”.

The company boasts that such buildings are “well-located, feature top-of-the-line construction, and possess high-quality building infrastructure, attracting the highest quality tenants”.

Martinborough continued: “We’re seeing a greater demand in this type of commercial development as it becomes the industry standard in international markets. Looking ahead, we anticipate the demand for professionally managed properties with build-to-suit options increasing, as tenants are attracted to spaces designed and tailored specifically to their needs.”