New case of COVID-19 in New Providence, four “recovered”

“The Test-based strategy requires that the patient is asymptomatic (no longer experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath); and produce negative results,” the statement read.

“Patients who undergo the Test-based strategy may include hospitalized patients with moderate or severe disease and those with immunocompromising conditions.

“The Non test-based strategy requires that the patient: no longer has a fever and has not used fever-reducing medications within three days; shows an improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath; and has no symptoms for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.”

The statement continued: “Patients who undergo this strategy are likely to be those considered to be mild cases that were cared for at home.

“If testing is not possible, the World Health Organization recommends that a patient be isolated at home even after symptoms have resolved until a clinician determines that the patient has “recovered”.”

The ministry added: “With these guidelines in mind, a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in The Bahamas is not considered “recovered” until a patient has fully satisfied at least one of the conditions mentioned above.”