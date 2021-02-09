New Brickhouse Plaza opened on GB; minister urges residents to shop at home

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS — Shopping at home will support local businesses and assist in rebuilding the economy, said Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis on Monday.

Lewis was officially opening the newly-constructed Brickhouse Plaza, located on Alcester Road. The plaza is owned by Pastor Lloyd Rolle.

The plaza is 21,000 square feet with 20 shop spaces at an investment of $3 million, and was constructed by Brickhouse Construction Company, also owned by Rolle.

Lewis said the opening of the building demonstrated investor confidence in the Grand Bahama community and as such, he encouraged residents to shop at home to assist in rebuilding a community that was first devastated by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am pleased to see that this is an investment from a local son of the soil who has utilized his God-given talent to achieve new heights,” the minister said.

The property was purchased one week before Hurricane Dorian hit the island, and notwithstanding local devastation by the hurricane and effects of the pandemic, the building is now open for business.

Also present for the opening ceremony were Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Philip Brave Davis; Senator Fred Mitchell, chairman of the official opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP); leaders of the religious community; and family and friends.

Immediately following the ceremony, the ribbon-cutting was held when Rolle’s 14-year-old granddaughter, Kervanna McCartney, stood proudly between her grandparents to perform the task.

Guests were then invited to tour the new building that will house a beauty salon, sports lounge, bakery, pizzeria, preschool and pharmacy.

Lewis said: “This speaks volumes to the confidence that Bahamians have in The Bahamas. As the previous speaker (Davis) said, it is on us. We are in this together and it is important.

“We welcome foreign investors to come to Grand Bahama, but when we can do it ourselves, it speaks volumes.”

Stating that what Rolle had done was take a leap of faith, Lewis added: “I want to encourage all to support your local investors. This $3 million could’ve gone elsewhere but it was put into this community.

“I want to urge you to support Mr Rolle in this very important venture… Grand Bahama is going to be bigger, better and stronger because of persons like you through the grace of the almighty God.”