New board of directors elected at STEP’s 2021 annual general meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP Bahamas Branch) yesterday announced the results of its board election to fill 12 director and four officer positions on the 2021 Board of Directors.

The results of the virtual election were announced at the annual general meeting, which was held via Zoom on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Immediately following the AGM, the newly elected board met to confirm the positions of chairman, vice chairman, assistant secretary and its representatives on the STEP working committees.

The individuals elected to serve and their respective positions are as follows:

Theo Burrows — chairman and Caribbean regional representative;

Samantha Saunders — vice chairman and alternate Caribbean regional representative;

Anayah Miller — treasurer and Caribbean Conference Committee representative;

Ronique Bastian — secretary;

Alexis Miller — assistant secretary;

Anita Bain — director;

George Carey — director;

Shivron Gay — director;

Sirhan Johnson — director;

Patwell Rose — director;

Clarice Strachan — director; and

Taryn Turnquest-Gordon — director.

Burrows said: “There are a number of vital initiatives that must be implemented by the newly elected board in order for the strategic re-emergence and sustainable growth of the STEP Bahamas Branch.

“We must work together and set our minds to take deliberate and bold steps with the goals of strengthening and advancing the interests of our members both locally and internationally.”

STEP is the worldwide professional body that provides education, training, representation and networking for its members, comprising a broad range of professionals specializing in trusts, estate planning, executorships, accounting, banking and related tax and administration matters.

The STEP Bahamas Branch was founded in 1996 and is the largest branch, with over 400 members in the Caribbean and the Latin America Region.

The board invites everyone who is interested in becoming a member of the STEP Bahamas Branch or participating in any way to reach out via its website www.step.org/bahamas or by email at step.bahamas@step.org.