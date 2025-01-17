New bathroom facility in BDOCS Work Release Programme Dormitory

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – It’s a dream come true for residents in the Work Release Programme Dormitory at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) who now have access to a newly constructed bathroom facility that was officially opened on Friday morning.

The new facility has several shower stalls, toilets and sinks.

Feron Scavella, a BDOCS resident, was one of the workers who helped the project’s manager, Pastor Keith Rolle with the redevelopment of the bathroom facility.

Scavella asserted that “it’s the best bathroom that’s available for residents.”

He added that the new facility gives residents “a sense of pride,” given that the previous bathroom facility was, “inhumane.”

Scavella noted that the previous facility was “crammed,” as over 80 residents shared two toilets inside the Work Release Programme Dormitory.

He contended that the conditions frustrated residents as they also grappled with low water pressure.