New anti-COVID health measures to come into effect today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 10pm to 5am daily curfew will take effect on Monday, July 26, 2021 for the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

The curfew is part of a series of new health measures that are being put in place to help slow and control the spread of COVID-19. All new health measures will take effect today.

RT-PCR testing will now be required for travelers who are not fully vaccinated for travel from New Providence, Grand Bahama and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.

On New Providence and Grand Bahama, the following will take effect:

Religious worship services will be limited to one hour and must be conducted in accordance with Bahamas Christian Council health guidelines approved by the Ministry of Health. Capacity of religious facility will be limited to 33 percent.

Funeral and cremation services will be prohibited indoors; funeral or burial services will be permitted at the graveside only. Cremation services are permitted outdoors and are limited to one hour. Burial and funeral services will be limited to 30 people, excluding the officiant and funeral home workers. Repasts are not permitted.

Weddings will be limited to 30 people and may be held indoors or outdoors. Wedding receptions will be permitted provided they are held outdoors and are limited to 30 people.

As it relates to recreational and sporting actives: exercise groups will be limited to 10 people; recreational sporting activity is not permitted; professional athletes are permitted to train; groups gathering on beaches and parks will be limited to five people; summer camps and associated activities will be prohibited; and gyms and movie theaters will be limited to 33 percent occupancy.

Outdoor dining and takeaway services may continue at restaurants. Indoor dining may continue provided that all patrons are fully vaccinated, and capacity of indoor area is limited to 33 percent; loitering in groups outside of restaurants and Fish Frys will be prohibited. These restrictions do not apply to hotel properties.

Spas will not be permitted to operate, including for massages, waxing, threading and facials.

For all islands of The Bahamas, social gatherings and people carrying out political campaigning will be limited to groups of five people provided that everyone is fully vaccinated.

Please note that the operation of a bar, night club and any cultural or entertainment facility remains prohibited.

The complete Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (No.2) (Amendment) (No. 4) Order will be available on opm.gov.bs.