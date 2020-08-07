NEMA warns stay prepared as hurricane predictions upgraded

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency today issued a public advisory to remain prepared as The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) upgraded its 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast.

The NOAA is predicting 19 to 25 named storms, of which seven to 11 will become hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes.

NEMA said weather experts have described this as one of the most active seasonal forecasts.

NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell encouraged all residents to do their part in getting prepared, remaining vigilant, and being ready to take action when necessary.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 and ends November 30.

In April, pre-season predictions revealed an above-average season of 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

Experts also posted significantly heightened probabilities for hurricanes tracking through the Caribbean and hurricanes striking the U.S. coastline, NEMA said.

“However, met experts have noted that the formation of tropical cyclones is possible at any time, as illustrated by the formations of tropical storms Arthur and Bertha on May 16 and 27, respectively, marking the sixth consecutive year with pre-season systems,” the statement continued.

“Earlier than normal activity continued into June, with Tropical Storm Cristobal becoming the earliest third named storm on record when it formed on June 2.

“In July, tropical storms Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, and Isaias became the earliest fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth named storms, forming on July 4, 9, 21, 23, and 30 respectively.”

Tropical Storm Isaias entered the Southeast Bahamas on July 31.

It later became a Category 1 hurricane as it moved up the chain of islands.

It exited The Bahamas on August 2, and NEMA said assessments are ongoing.