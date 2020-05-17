NEMA urges public to prepare for 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency said its approach to hurricane awareness and management will take on a more virtual strategy as it urged the public to prepare for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

In a statement today, NEMA said it planned to carry out its mandate – which is ensuring that there are adequate preparedness and mitigation measures, and response and recovery mechanisms — in the midst of the fight against COVID-19.

The agency said inspection of designated emergency shelters is nearing completion.

“Leaders of the Emergency Support Function groups and the disaster consultative committees have met virtually to discuss the level of readiness in all sectors,” the statement read.

“Moreover, Family Island disaster committees headed by Family Island Administrators are also coordinating community efforts for the upcoming hurricane season.

The organization said the theme for this season is: “Building A Disaster Resilient Bahamas”, and listed its campaign hashtags #2020HurricaneSeasonPrepareYourSpace and #FightCOVID-19.

NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell said: “We are still very much aware of the 2019 Hurricane Season, which saw Hurricane Dorian as an extremely powerful and devastating Category 5 Hurricane that became the most intense storm on record to hit The Bahamas. It is also regarded as the worst natural disaster in our country’s history.”

Dorian left most structures severely damaged or destroyed in its wake with an estimated $3.4 billion in damage and losses. Thousands were left homeless and some were swept out to sea; there were 74 official deaths.

“So, as we prepare for the 2020 Hurricane Season, which spans June 1 to November 30, several major forecasting centres are predicting a more active than usual season,” Russell said.