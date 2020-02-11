Nearly two dozen hotels and resorts across the Abacos ‘back to business’ and welcoming guests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nearly two dozen hotels and resorts across the Abacos are back to business and welcoming guests, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

In its February Abaco update, the ministry stated: “The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation recently optimized bahamas.com/abaco to accurately inform travelers on what is open for business including status updates of hotel and resort re-openings, airport updates, operational ferries and a user-friendly map that will help visitors plan their trips to areas of the island that are welcoming guests.”

Hotels and resorts that are back to business and welcoming guests in South Abaco include: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, The Sandpiper Inn, The Delphi Club, The Black Fly Bonefish Lodges, Abaco Breeze, Oeisha’s Resort, Pete & Gay’s Guest House, Moore’s Island Bonefish Lodge and R&S Motel.

Resorts in Central Abaco include: the Abaco Hillside Plaza, Calypso Hills Hideaways and Abaco Inn on Elbow Cay.

It was noted that the Abaco Beach Resort and Marina in Marsh Harbour is also open for business, however resort services are limited.

In north Abaco, the resorts welcoming guests include James Inn, M&M Hotel, Millie’s Guest House, Linton’s Cottages, Cay’s Resort LTD, Cooper’s Cove Motel, Island Bay Front Hotel, Joleeka’s Motel, Josey Wales and Sassy Cassie Motel.

“The Abacos are also seeing tremendous progress from a handful of popular hotels and resorts as they have set re-opening dates for Spring 2020 including Firefly Sunset Resort, Green Turtle Club Resort and Marina and others,” the MOTA noted.

With regards to airlift it was noted that the Leonard Thompson International Airport, formerly known as The Marsh Harbour International Airport (MHH), is presently offering international and domestic flight services.

Bahamasair is currently offering regular flights from Nassau to Marsh Harbour daily and to Treasure Cay four times a week.

The airline also has direct flights from West Palm Beach, Florida to Marsh Harbour on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Silver Airways has resumed service between Fort Lauderdale and Marsh Harbour, offering five flights per week.