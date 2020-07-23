NCTUB vice president: Get it right or we’re doomed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Congress of Trade Union Bahamas (NCTUB) Vice-President Paul Maynard yesterday urged the citizenry of The Bahamas and the government to “get it right” with the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the nation is “doomed” if it continues to remain closed.

As of Thursday, all international commercial carriers, with the exception of those from the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union, will be prohibited from entering The Bahamas.

However, private vessels and aircraft from all countries may continue to enter.

Due to a significant surge of cases in Grand Bahama, the island will begin a two-week lockdown today.

Maynard said while the government has to act to arrest the developments on Grand Bahama, it is disappointing to have to return to lockdown measures when Bahamians are hurting financial.

“We have to find to a way to get back up and running

“What are we going to do? Lay down and play dead.

“We have some of the most brilliant people in the world in this country.

“This is not the first time a virus hit the world.

“One virus closed the world down; you’ve got to be crazy.

“Figure it out.”

“You can’t have children out of school.

“As a nation, as the world, we need to get together and figure this out.

“You can’t stop the economy. You are going to ruin the economy.

“You need to figure it out. How are we going to deal with this?”

As of yesterday, there were 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas.

Maynard recommend stricter penalties and enforcement of emergency protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitation within establishments.

He said it was unacceptable for individuals to still not wear masks as a matter of common practice.

He recommended additional fines for the first instance of not wearing a mask, and bypassing the courts for jail time on the second or third infringement.