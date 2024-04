NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin declared the 2024 High School National Track and Field Championships officially open on Friday at the original Thomas A. Robison National Stadium.

Hanna-Martin encouraged the 1,600 public and private school athletes, from across the archipelago, to do their absolute best as the nation watched and cheers them on.

The national event, which started on Friday, will run through the weekend at the original Thomas A. Robison National Stadium.